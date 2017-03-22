Chicago seeks development proposals on 4 skyscrapers

Officials are seeking proposals to redevelop four downtown Chicago skyscrapers that are vacant and ready for sale.
Mayor Rahm Emanuel's office said Tuesday that the buildings have been "monumental obstacles" to development along the State Street business corridor.
The buildings were purchased by the federal government in 2005 and have been largely vacant since. Planning officials are seeking developers to either renovate or build upon the sites.
City officials say the buildings will be sold in a three-way transaction between the federal General Services Administration, the city and a private developer that'll be selected by the city.
The buildings are as tall as 22 stories. The oldest one first opened in 1886.
The city is seeking proposals by May 1 and anticipates selecting a developer on May 24.
