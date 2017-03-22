Plans for Kauai dairy put on hold for environmental review

A judge has ruled that Hawaii Dairy Farms must forego all permits and approvals for construction of a proposed 560-acre dairy in Kauai's Mahaulepu Valley pending an environmental assessment.
Kawailoa Development LLP, which owns the Grand Hyatt Kauai Resort & Spa and a golf course near the proposed dairy, filed a lawsuit against Hawaii Dairy Farms based on claims that its business and recreational interests would be adversely affected by the dairy's wastewater treatment unit. Judge Randal Valenciano ruled in favor of Kawailoa on Tuesday, The Garden Island reported (http://bit.ly/2mrGj8p).
Kawailoa says any harm associated with the project could be avoided with an environmental assessment to review the effects of discharge, odors and other pollution.
Hawaii Dairy Farms is looking to develop the site with at least 700 cows and institute a rotational-grazing system that would use all the manure as natural fertilizer to grow grass, according to reports.
Spokeswoman Amy Hennessey said the company is disappointed with the ruling for putting the dairy in the same category as the wastewater treatment plant. She said the decision sets "a dangerous precedent for farmers and ranchers."
"Today's decision could force all future animal agricultural endeavors that are striving to be more sustainable and environmentally sensitive to produce an Environmental Assessment before beginning operations," she said. "This environmental review has never before been required and would likely prove too onerous and expensive for the average farmer or rancher."
But opponents of the proposed dairy welcomed Valenciano's ruling.
"We've been asking for this for as long as the owners of the Hyatt," said Bridget Hammerquist, president of Friends of Mahaulepu. "We are very happy for them, with this result."
