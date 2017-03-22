Colorado Springs organization to take over Pueblo shelter

A Colorado Springs nonprofit is taking over the operation of its Pueblo counterpart in hopes of keeping the southern Colorado homeless shelter open.
The Colorado Springs Gazette reports (http://bit.ly/2nBEYf1 ) that Springs rescue Mission on Tuesday announced that it will take over operations at the Pueblo Rescue Mission as part of a partnership deal.
The Pueblo Rescue Mission will be a separate nonprofit, but Springs Rescue Mission will offer oversight and managerial guidance.
The Pueblo nonprofit has about 50 beds and can accommodate as many as 85 people on cold nights.
Comments