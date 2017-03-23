Asian shares up as Wall Street steadies, with eye on US vote

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners Pause

1:17 York County veterans, others rally to help evicted veteran, 84

0:55 Video: Northwestern soccer coach Dom Wren after Trojans beat Fort Mill over 2 days

2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

1:32 Coffee may help slow effects of aging

0:22 Cam Newton, dressed as Santa, plays Cam Says during charity event

1:13 Will peaches be the pits?

1:28 Veteran, 84, evicted in Rock Hill; community trying to help