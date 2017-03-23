Regulators seek state opinions on proposed plant

Rhode Island regulators are seeking supplementary advisory opinions from four state agencies on a proposal to build a natural gas-fired power plant in the town of Burrillville.
The Energy Facility Siting Board decided Tuesday that the state Department of Environmental Management, the Department of Transportation, the Division of Planning and the Department of Health will have about four months to write the amended opinions on the proposal. The town building inspector has been asked to review changes to the site plan of the plant.
Attorneys for Burrillville and the Conservation Law Foundation requested the opinions, arguing they're needed mainly because of Invenergy's plan to have water delivered from the town of Johnston.
A final public comment hearing in Burrillville is slated for this summer. Invenergy still needs the board's approval.
