House sets risky health care vote after Trump demands it

1:24 Beloved York County sheriff's sergeant battles cancer Pause

1:25 Video: new format and rules lead to new high school baseball strategies in York County

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

2:17 Video: what next for Winthrop basketball?

1:32 Coffee may help slow effects of aging

0:52 Fort Mill house fire claims music memorabilia

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

2:28 VIDEO: Gun Control - Voices From Both Sides

4:15 This puppy survived being hogtied, and thrown from a car window