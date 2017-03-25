Agenda full as Oklahoma Legislature nears halfway mark

After two months of work, Oklahoma lawmakers can claim at least one accomplishment: passage of legislation that finally brings the state into compliance with the 2005 federal REAL ID Act, a response to the Sept. 11 terror attacks that imposes tougher requirements for proof of legal U.S. residency to obtain state driver's licenses.
But the Legislature is only about halfway through its annual session. Much more is on the 2017 Oklahoma Legislature's agenda before it is required to adjourn on May 26, including raising teacher pay, modifying guidelines for the judiciary and criminal justice, abortion and ways to raise new revenue.
___
TEACHER PAY RAISE
The state House and Senate have approved separate plans to raise public school teacher pay, but neither proposal includes a way to pay for it.
The House plan calls for a $6,000 raise over three years, and the Senate's proposal would modify the minimum salary schedule to increase pay.
House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, said House leaders have developed a funding plan but he declined to discuss details.
"We have a way to raise the $312 million necessary for a teacher pay raise which is ongoing, which is sustainable, and without putting our members on the vote to increase tax rates," McCall said.
Oklahoma's average teacher salary of $44,921 is last in a seven-state region, and it hasn't been raised since 2008.
___
JUDICIAL REFORM
The Senate wants voters to decide whether to modify the judicial nominating process and amend the state's judicial appointment to have the governor nominate candidates for judgeships and the Senate confirm nominees, similar to the federal system.
Sen. Anthony Sykes, R-Moore, says changes are needed to restore the balance of power in state government. "Too many times, we've seen the judiciary extend beyond its constitutional role and instead take on the role of a super-legislator," he said.
Critics say the measures are not needed.
___
CRIMINAL JUSTICE REFORM
The House and Senate have passed measures endorsed by Republican Gov. Mary Fallin that modify state criminal justice guidelines to reduce the state's prison population and provide treatment for inmates who need mental health or substance abuse services. The state has the second-highest incarceration rate in the country and the highest imprisonment rate for women.
"Oklahoma has the second-highest imprisonment rate in the country and corrections currently costs the state half-a-billion dollars annually," said Rep. Terry O'Donnell, R-Tulsa, author of some House-passed measures.
Among other things, the measures allow nonviolent offenders sentenced to life in prison to have their sentence modified after 10 years in prison.
___
ABORTION
The House passed legislation to ban abortions when certain birth defects are present. It now heads to the Senate, where passage is uncertain.
The Prenatal Nondiscrimination Act of 2017 would prohibit abortion solely because the unborn child has been diagnosed with a genetic abnormality such as Down syndrome or has the potential for a genetic abnormality. The bill would also hold physicians who violate this measure liable.
Critics say the measure is likely unconstitutional. Oklahoma's Republican-led Legislature has passed some of the country's most far-reaching anti-abortion legislation and at least five of the proposals have been tossed by the courts in the last six years.
___
GUN RIGHTS
Lawmakers have given preliminary approval to legislation expanding guns rights, including a bill to allow county officials to carry firearms inside a courthouse.
The bill would allow elected officials with a valid handgun license to carry a firearm within the courthouses of the county in which they were elected. The official must be acting in the performance of their official duties and would not be allowed to carry into a courtroom.
The author, Rep. Bobby Cleveland, R-Slaughterville, said it was written to protect county officials such as treasurers, who are often carrying money to and from the courthouse.
___
RAISING REVENUE
Faced with an $868 million budget shortfall, the House has approved legislation to roll back a state tax credit for the wind energy industry to raise new revenue.
The bill modifies the tax credit for electricity generated by zero-emission facilities like wind turbines. The tax credit will cost $40 million this year and will average $60 million a year over the next 15 years.
Fallin has suggested other revenue-raising measures, including an increase in the tax on cigarettes and the elimination of some of the state's dozens of sales tax exemptions.
