Agenda full as Oklahoma Legislature nears halfway mark

1:51 Clover High School celebrates Special Olympics recognition Pause

2:17 Video: what next for Winthrop basketball?

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

0:43 York County deputy saves man on bridge

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

1:50 Airman surprises students in Rock Hill

1:25 Video: new format and rules lead to new high school baseball strategies in York County

1:06 Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally

1:19 President Trump: "Bad things are going to happen to Obamacare."