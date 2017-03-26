Danish company Danfoss to open facility in central New York

One of the largest companies in the mobile hydraulics industry is coming to central New York.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Friday that Danfoss will establish packaging operations at the Computer Chip Commercialization Center in Utica. The company will occupy the entire facility, which includes two cleanrooms, and lab and office space. The facility is expected to be operational by early 2018.
As part of the deal, New York will invest $100 million to complete portions of the center. Danfoss will lease both the facility and tools from New York state in return for the creation of at least 300 new jobs in Utica for the next 15 years.
Danfoss, which is headquartered in Denmark, employs more than 24,000 worldwide.
