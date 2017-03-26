Wyoming company seeks loans for sugar beet growers

A Wyoming company is requesting almost $5.7 million in loans for farmers who grow sugar beets after heavy rains and frost hurt last year's harvest.
The Northern Wyoming Daily News reports (http://bit.ly/2n5ZbW6 ) that a special call-in meeting of the Wyoming Business Council is scheduled for Thursday to consider the request from the Wyoming Sugar Company.
The company says the loans would help growers who saw beet prices drop last year due to weather-related problems. Wyoming Sugar is owned by 38 growers representing about 60 families in northern Wyoming.
If the proposal is approved by the business council's board of directors, growers would need to submit loan applications by May 15.
