Restaurant markups explained

You can always make a dish at home for less than you pay at a restaurant - that's a given. A restaurant has to factor in overhead costs when they price out a menu to remain solvent, but certain items provide restaurants with more opportunity to overprice than others.
BEER
Restaurants typically charge between two and three times the bottle costs for craft beers and more for imports, according to restaurant industry publication CraftBeerRestaurant.com. Restaurants add a fixed overhead cost, usually between 50 cents and $1, then get into specialized pricing and rounding up. If a bar or restaurant pays $4.50 for a bottle of domestic craft beer and uses a standard 200 percent markup, you can expect to pay as much as $13.50 for it.
Drafts typically cost 40 to 45 percent less than bottles, but carry more overhead costs to compensate for keg fees and maintenance costs. No matter how you look at it, you won't get a retail price for beer at a restaurant. Meanwhile, brewing beer at home can cost less than $1 per 12-oz. serving, according to the American Homebrewers Association.
BRUNCH
Restaurants love brunch. Foods like Belgian waffles, pancakes and French toast require little prep time and have low ingredient costs. A brunch combo, including two eggs, two slices of bacon and two buttermilk pancakes, for example, costs around $10 at a family-style restaurant like Cheesecake Factory. An order of thick-cut French toast costs about $10.50. A two-person brunch of the aforementioned items can cost over $20, not including beverages and gratuity.
If you want to save money and entertain at home, make your own brunch at home for around $2. If you like mimosas, make a carafe of mimosa, (or about 10 servings) using French Champagne for around $40, whereas you might pay as much as $90 or more for the same amount in a restaurant.
CHICKEN TENDERS
The markup on chicken tenders makes it among the most profitable foods for restaurants, on and off the kids menu, according to Pizza Today. For example, two chicken soft tacos with chipotle mayo and a side of black beans sells for about $10, as does a crispy chicken salad with mixed greens, red peppers, onions, tomatoes and dressing. Those dishes cost the kitchen less than $3.50 apiece, according to APF Food Service.
At a 185 percent markup and a 65 percent profit margin, this is food-cost gold for a restaurant. But you can make quality buttermilk-battered chicken tenders at home for 55 cents per two-piece portion, according to Iowa State University.
DAILY SPECIALS
Restaurants run daily specials for one of three reasons: to test a new menu item, to showcase a new specialty item or to get rid of aging stock. The markups of the first two types of specials vary according to the specialty ingredient's cost. The last type - using up the last of a protein or vegetable, for example - almost always involves a big markup.
That doesn't mean the food is bad. However, these type of specials tend to have high markups because otherwise it raises suspicion. Guests might conclude that if an item costs so little it must be low quality, according to GourmetMarketing.net. The industry standard for food costs is 28 percent to 32 percent of a menu price, according to research by Baker Tilly. That means the markup should be at least 200 percent, but for a daily special it could be much higher.
DESSERT
Fine dining or casual, restaurants place a substantial markup on desserts. Much of the dessert cost goes toward labor: Creative, talented pastry chefs don't come cheap, with some making over $100,000 per year, according to Salary.com. However, high-volume, casual theme restaurants rarely make their desserts in house, instead ordering prepared frozen desserts from suppliers - they couldn't turn a profit on them otherwise.
For example, restaurants typically mark up their cake costs by 200 to 300 percent, according to the Houston Chronicle. Most folks consider dessert a special treat and naturally accept a higher price point. The inclusion of alcohol can also drive up the cost of a dessert substantially. A prepared lava cake - a staple of many casual theme restaurants - costs around $3.75 at the grocery store and about twice as much at a restaurant like Applebee's.
GOBankingRates.com is a leading portal for personal finance news and features, offering visitors the latest information on everything from interest rates to strategies on saving money, managing a budget and getting out of debt.
