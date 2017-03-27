Leahy to target Trump cuts to social service programs

Democratic U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy is defending three social service programs that would be eliminated under a budget proposal by President Donald Trump.
Leahy will hold a news conference Monday to address the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, which provides poor families money to help pay for heating. He says more than 21,000 Vermont families used the program last year.
Other programs up for cuts are the Weatherization Assistance Program, which helps families pay for home weatherization and the Community Service Block Grant program, which funnels federal money to local anti-poverty organizations.
The programs are some of many social service and environmental programs that may be cut under Trump's budget proposal. Leahy said Friday that Trump's budget will not pass Congress.
