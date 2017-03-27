Arkansas minimum wage bill advances

The Arkansas House has passed legislation that would shield businesses from liability for what employees do before and after their primary work.
The measure to amend the state's Minimum Wage Act advanced on a 92-0 vote Monday.
The measure comes on the heels of the Arkansas Supreme Court's decision last year to uphold a lower court's decision that baby food manufacturer Gerber Products Co. had to pay more than $3 million to workers for time spent getting in and out of uniforms and protective gear.
The ruling said Gerber should've compensated more than 800 workers at its Fort Smith facility for that time. Justices sided with the workers who said Arkansas' Minimum Wage Act required the company to compensate for the activities despite an agreement with a union.
