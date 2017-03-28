Business

March 28, 2017 12:00 AM

American Airlines buys stake in China Southern Airlines

The Associated Press
BEIJING

American Airlines has agreed to pay $200 million for a stake in China Southern Airlines, one of the country's three major state-owned carriers, and expand commercial cooperation.

China Southern Airlines said in an announcement Tuesday through the Hong Kong stock exchange the purchase will represent 2.76 percent of its shares.

China Southern said the purchase requires regulatory approval. It said details of closer cooperation have yet to be worked out but might include code-sharing, sales, passenger loyalty programs and sharing airport facilities.

Related content

Business

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos