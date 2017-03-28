Amid slow sales, GameStop will close 150 stores

After a disappointing fourth quarter, video game retailer GameStop said it plans to close more than 150 of its 7,500 stores.
Texas-based GameStop has about 120 stores in North Carolina and 16 in the Charlotte area, according to its website. It’s unclear whether any area stores will close – the company has not yet released a list of affected locations.
GameStop is the latest retailer to trim its store footprint as a cost-saving effort. In the Charlotte area, Wet Seal, Wal-Mart, J.C. Penney, Hollister and Macy’s are all among the companies that have closed stores here over the last year.
In a statement, GameStop, which sells video games, consoles and accessories, reported that global sales decreased 13.6 percent to $3.05 billion for the fourth quarter. It saw sales of both hardware and software drop.
The bright spots for the company were sales of its technology and collectibles brands. It operates 1,522 AT&T, Cricket Wireless and Simply Mac (an authorized Apple reseller) stores. Those stores saw sales increase 44 percent to $256 million. The Raleigh News & Observer contributed.
Comments