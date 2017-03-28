Recent editorials from Texas newspapers

Here are excerpts from recent editorials in Texas newspapers:
Fort Worth Star-Telegram. March 24, 2017.
Secretary of Energy and former Texas Gov. Rick Perry decided to rain on the parade of a student election.
When Texas A&M recently named a new student body president, Perry questioned the legitimacy of the process.
Bobby Brooks of Belton won the seat after original winner Robert McIntosh of Dallas was disqualified for an expense report violation. A student judicial court ruled in the case and found McIntosh guilty.
Due process was served, but Perry, an A&M alumnus, decided to say his 2 cents.
"It is difficult to escape the perception that this quest for 'diversity' is the real reason the election outcome was overturned. Does the principle of 'diversity' override and supersede all other values of our Aggie Honor Code?" Perry wrote in a Houston Chronicle op-ed.
His question might sound reasonable, but his words open some worrisome doors.
The election made Brooks the first openly gay student president of A&M. Perry's quip about the "quest of 'diversity'" belittled that event unnecessarily.
Government officials butting in on local affairs isn't new, or even surprising, but it can do damage.
A disturbing trend has emerged: Teenagers or young adults achieve something striking and progressive, like an openly gay student body president or an inclusive prayer room at school, but then a public official finds ways to tear it down.
New transgender guidelines for the Fort Worth school district? Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick starts to rant.
Prayer room used by Muslims and others in a Frisco high school? Attorney General Ken Paxton complains.
Gay A&M student president? Perry questions.
By attacking young people's attempts at living in the modern age, public officials are unintentionally creating a divisive and potentially toxic environment for our future.
That cause-and-effect can instill the perception that being socially progressive and inclusive can open you up for damaging political backlash.
We shouldn't allow young Texans who pursue their goals and dreams to be undermined and turned into election fodder.
We want to foster ambition, bravery, inclusion and forward thinking. This is not the way to achieve that goal.
___
Corpus Christi Caller-Times. March 24, 2017.
Of all the quotes not carved into a government building but that should be, consider this one told by Texas House Speaker Joe Straus to a West Texas radio host:
"I will work with everybody, and I'm happy about that, and I think it leads to better results. And I encourage others to try it."
Those words would look beautiful in pink or gray granite, or white or black marble. They would serve as reminders of a spirit of inclusiveness and collaboration that needs desperately to be regained in government at the state and national levels.
What precipitated Straus' sage observation was a flaring of the differences between him and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, whose authority over the Texas Senate correlates with Straus' in the House. Both are Republicans but that makes them alike in party name only. Straus is a quiet consensus-builder and Patrick an aggressive ideologue intent on having his way.
And Straus is in Patrick's way.
Patrick is an instigator or backer of some of the most intensely divisive issues in the Legislature, such as the transgender-discriminatory bathroom bill, which he declared a priority, and the private school tuition-credit legislation that masquerades under the deliberately misleading label "school choice." These are just two examples of ideologically driven legislation that tends to sail through the Senate, where an overwhelming majority shares Patrick's extremism, only to run into turbulence in the House, where there still are enough Democrats and moderate Republicans to make the difference.
Patrick said recently that Straus is "out of touch with the voters" for opposing the bathroom bill. He also said he and Straus serve different audiences. That's one way of looking at it. What Patrick meant, and Straus acknowledged, was that Patrick was elected statewide to preside over the Senate, and Straus was elected to a House district seat, then to the speaker position by his House colleagues, which include Democrats.
To Patrick, Democrats is a four-letter word and their support of Straus is damning evidence against him. To Straus, Democrats are colleagues and fellow Texans who don't agree with him on everything.
Patrick's inference is that he, because he was elected statewide, represents the true will of the people of Texas. That is a false premise, easily disproved by election returns:
— Patrick won statewide in a non-presidential election year in which 4.7 million of Texas' 27 million people voted in the lieutenant governor's race. Patrick received 2.7 million votes, which means that 90 percent of Texans didn't vote for him.
— Straus, in contrast, is one of 150 House members. He won House speaker by 100 percent of the vote in an election with a 100 percent turnout. Straus' House constituency — his audience — are the people chosen by their constituents to represent the state's 150 unique House districts, from the Rio Grande Valley where citrus grows to arid West Texas, and from sparsely populated Big Bend to densely populated Bexar, Dallas, Tarrant and Travis counties.
So, really, Straus' election as House speaker, won by appealing to the people who represent Texas' diversity of regions and populations, makes him the better barometer of the will of the people. Also it's just unfair to compare the level of engagement of the people who named Straus their speaker with that of Patrick's voters. It's fair to say, and not insulting, that many who voted in the lieutenant governor's race can't name their lieutenant governor, and that all who voted Straus speaker know him and know him well.
Patrick should heed Straus' advice and expand his narrow audience. Texas would be better off. And if the members of both houses of Congress were to try it, America would be made greater.
___
Houston Chronicle. March 24, 2017.
There's an international injustice hitting close to home in Houston, and it needs to be remedied immediately. Longtime Houstonian Sandy Phan-Gillis was leading a delegation to China two years ago when she was detained by the Chinese government, which alleged she was a spy and had stolen state secrets.
The detention of Phan-Gillis, a naturalized American citizen, is arbitrary and wrong. National news outlets report that Chinese President Xi Jinping and President Donald Trump may be planning to meet at the Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, perhaps as early as April.
The election of a new president is always an opportunity for countries to reset their relationship. Prior to this meeting, Trump should demand the immediate release of this noteworthy Houstonian.
Phan-Gillis has dedicated her life to improving U.S.-China relations. She founded Houston's Chinese New Year festival and headed the Houston Shenzhen Sister City Association. She even helped introduce Houston to Yao Ming when she organized a goodwill basketball tour of Houston NCAA all-star players. They traveled to China in the summer of 1998 and played a number of games against the China National Team, including its youngest member, teenager Yao Ming, according to husband Jeff Gillis' testimony before the Congressional Executive Commission on China on March 1.
This Houstonian's health is poor, and her husband and daughter have had little contact with her. No one can understand why after two years, no trial date is scheduled.
China has accused Phan-Gillis of spying for the FBI in 1996. But the Central Intelligence Agency conducts international surveillance operations, not the FBI. Furthermore, as extensively documented by Jeff Gillis, she was not in China in 1996.
Recently, 10 U.S. senators joined Texas Sens. Ted Cruz and John Cornyn to write Cui Tiankai, the Chinese ambassador to the U.S., to urge the release of Phan-Gillis. Her 57th birthday falls on April 8. We join in these senators' request and ask that Xi Jinping release her in time to celebrate her birthday at her home in Houston.
Phan-Gillis' April release prior to the upcoming meeting would be a gift not only to the residents of Houston for whom she has done so much but to the citizens of the United States. With all of her years of good works for U.S.-China relations, all Americans should be concerned. If Phan-Gillis isn't safe in China, then no American is safe.
Then-Mayor Pro Tem, Ed Gonzalez, was accompanying her on the trip when she was detained. If Phan-Gillis isn't home by then, Mayor Sylvester Turner should reconsider any upcoming trade trips to China.
It's past time to end the arbitrary detention of Sandy Phan-Gillis, a true Houstonian.
___
The Monitor. March 26, 2017.
We fully recognize that federal budget proposals come with a fair amount of bluster and politicking and posturing from all sides. Lawmakers with opposing political views, for instance, might be keen to highlight proposed cuts that will tug at our hearts, and they don't always point out spending increases that might benefit their districts, so as to not bring attention to it.
With that said, regardless of party affiliation or allegiance, we believe that one would be hard pressed not to agree that President Donald Trump's proposed cuts of at least $45 million in federal funding to Hidalgo County will hurt our county, and our Rio Grande Valley region, overall.
Specifically, as Hidalgo County Judge Ramon Garcia told us, it will hurt "the poorest of the poor."
We thank U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Laredo, who sits on the House Appropriations Committee for tallying Trump's proposal cuts to date. So far, it appears the new president's budget plan would slash Community Development Block Grants by $10.6 million in Hidalgo County, including $1.4 million in these grants to McAllen; $1.1 million to Pharr; $904,240 to Mission and $7.2 million to other parts of the county. These grants help cities and rural areas provide decent, affordable housing for low-income residents and offer them work-study programs.
Trump also wants to cut by $4 million energy assistance programs for the elderly and low-income residents that help them pay utility bills and weatherize homes. And he wants to end $1.8 million in Community Service Block Grants that provide local emergency food and job programs.
Eliminating these two grants, if approved by Congress, would in essence shut down the Hidalgo County Community Service Agency, which administers these grants, its executive director, Jaime Longoria, told us The agency, with 33 employees helped 42,821 people through these grants last year alone, Longoria told us.
"It would seriously eliminate all the county's efforts to address poverty in Hidalgo County from a governmental standpoint," he said.
It's not often that Judge Garcia is speechless but we found him so on March 24 after he learned of the plan.
"It would be terrible for our area," said Garcia. "I mean, good God. It seems the people who are being targeted are the elderly and the poor."
The judge's candor punctuated what was a ripple audibly heard throughout the county as various nonprofit organizations and government agencies learned how the proposed 2018 fiscal budget could affect them, if passed as is.
"These cuts are not something that any of us, as nonprofit organizations or local governments, can take over. Everything that we do supplements and complements the programs already in existence," Thelma Garza, president of the United Way of South Texas, told us.
Nearly half a million dollars in proposed cuts to emergency food and shelter programs would greatly affect the United Way, as well as Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley, the Salvation Army and the RGV Food Bank, she said.
Garza also frets about monies proposed to be cut to transportation grants, which help to ferry around senior citizens and disabled residents, taking them to doctors' visits and helping them to get preventative care.
"It's so they can ride buses free and can get to medical appointments so they stay healthy and don't end up in ERs," she said.
Missed doctor visits could impact physicians and drive up care costs if patients ultimately suffer worsening conditions.
Overall, in studying the preliminary numbers provided to us by Cuellar's office, we can't help but find it would be unfair to those of us who have the least and need the most help.
We therefore call upon Congress to dig deep and examine these programs and recognize their virtue and the people they help locally. And we hope those lawmakers will continue to keep us abreast and will push back so that the majority of these funds will not be eliminated to our area.
___
The Dallas Morning News. March 27, 2017.
The state's effort to privatize foster care has hit another bump. The Health and Human Services Commission recently halted the bid process for a substantial foster care contract because an employee may have violated ethics rules or state law. The bid will remain on hold until the commission's inspector general can investigate.
The suspended bid is another example of the Health and Human Services Commission's perennial difficulties with developing, awarding, monitoring and evaluating contracts. In January, the Legislative Budget Board weighed in on the commission's medical transportation contracts, and its findings were brutal: Costs per trip more than doubled after privatization, complaints soared, and the percentage of Medicaid patients served was cut in half. "These cost and quality issues have been due in part to procurement and contract management failures," the report states.
The commission is trying harder than it once did, though. It was prodded by the 2015 Legislature to strengthen its contract oversight and revise conflict-of-interest polices and forms. The fact that the foster care bid was halted before the contract was awarded suggests that the legislative reforms are working. And the commission's executive commissioner, Charles Smith, has asked lawmakers to approve a special Sunset Advisory Commission review of its contracting and procurement practices. That reflects an admirable openness to outside scrutiny and a desire to improve performance.
But legislative oversight needs to continue, as well. The money involved is sobering; last year, the state auditor compiled a list of 67 Health and Human Services Commission contracts with a total value of more than $62 billion. And the human costs are severe: How many Medicaid recipients who depended on the medical transportation program didn't make it to dialysis or chemotherapy appointments?
Even with so much at stake, contracting hasn't seized the attention of most lawmakers, voters or the state's top executive. One lawmaker who is spending considerable energy on the issue is state Rep. Giovanni Capriglione, R-Keller. He notes that substandard procurement practices aren't limited to the Health and Human Services Commission; he's filed multiple bills that build on the contract reform measures passed last session.
Most important is HB 20, which gives the Legislative Budget Board ongoing authority to review contracts and requires state agencies to cooperate. The bill also allows the LBB to take enforcement actions against agencies that don't adhere to state laws and regulations related to contracting. Given the state's ongoing problems with contracting, these measures are necessary. The bill currently sits in the House Appropriations Committee. It deserves a hearing and committee members' support.
At best, poor contract management wastes taxpayer dollars. At worst, it could cost some of the state's most vulnerable residents their health or their lives.
