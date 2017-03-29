Business

Auto group comptroller admits to stealing $4.1M over 4 years

The Associated Press
BUFFALO, N.Y.

A former auto dealership employee has admitted to stealing more than $4 million from the business over several years.

Billie Becker pleaded guilty to grand larceny and tax fraud Tuesday in Erie County Court in Buffalo.

The 55-year-old former comptroller faces mandatory state prison when she's sentenced in June.

Authorities say Becker wrote company checks for personal bills and wired money into her personal bank accounts while working at Towne Auto Group from 2009 to 2016.

Becker told authorities that she used the money to help care for dressage horses she owned and for online video games.

She owes more than $256,000 in state taxes.

