New Mexico governor celebrates Safelite jobs

An insurance claim and support center operated by Safelite Solutions is two years ahead of its hiring schedule and plans to hire more workers than originally anticipated.
Gov. Susana Martinez joined company executives and local officials in Rio Rancho on Tuesday to celebrate the grand opening of Safelite's center.
Since June, the company has created 517 full-time jobs and 288 part-time positions. Safelite plans to have more than 1,000 employees at its Rio Rancho operation by the end of the year.
The grand opening comes as New Mexico struggles to overcome one of the nation's highest unemployment rates. Figures released last week put February's jobless rate at 6.8 percent.
Martinez said New Mexico can continue to attract jobs if elected leaders work to create a business-friendly environment in the state.
