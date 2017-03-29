Business

March 29, 2017 8:43 PM

Rockies plan to call Coors Field home for 30 more years

The Associated Press
DENVER

The Colorado Rockies have struck a deal with the state to keep the team at Coors Field for 30 more years.

The Denver Post reports (https://goo.gl/d9yqzH ) the team agreed Wednesday to a $200 million, 30-year lease with the Metropolitan Baseball Stadium District, the state division that owns Coors Field. As part of the deal, the Rockies will be allowed to lease and develop a valuable plot of land next to the ballpark, paying the stadium district $125 million for 99 years.

The Rockies will pay about $2.5 million a year in rent, plus the lease on the new land, totaling $200 million over the term. A 22-year lease was set to expire Thursday.

Coors Field is unique, in that The Rockies don't own their own home. Coors has naming rights in perpetuity.

