Hatchery-raised trout on the move to New Hampshire ponds

Nearly a million trout are starting to make their way from hatcheries to ponds across New Hampshire.
The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department runs six trout hatcheries. Workers have begun stocking some ponds, though it's possible not all of the state's designated trout ponds will be stocked by opening day April 22.
Inland Fisheries Chief Jason Smith said some ponds are still locked in with ice, while others are inaccessible due to muddy access roads. And officials don't want to stock streams too early because trout are reluctant to bite until the streams reach temperatures in the high 40s.
"Also, stocking access is limited until waters recede," he said. "Attempting to carry nets and buckets of trout over steep embankments that are still covered with several feet of snow is a risky proposition for both the stocking crews and the fish!"
The hatchery system is funded by fishing license sales and the federal Sport Fish Restoration program.
