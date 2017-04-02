Hacked New York Post app sends out 'Heil President' alert

1:37 Sweet dreams for children part of Fort Mill church's mission Pause

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

1:49 Emotional Frank Martin: 'What these kids have done is pretty special'

1:20 Video: Enzo Martinez talks about what he's learned from coaching with Discoveries Soccer Club

1:03 Police react to alleged ISIS teen parole

3:59 York teen in court for plotting to join ISIS

2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court

1:11 York Police Chief on teen who allegedly plotted to join ISIS

1:00 Gold Hill Elementary students head to world robotics event