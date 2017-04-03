Ready for a new burger spot in Rock Hill? Freddy’s to open in fall

Ever have a craving to eat a Chicago-themed hot dog or “Dirt n’ Worms” Sundae?
If so, you’re in luck. Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers announced Monday that it has broken ground for a new location in the 2800 block of Cherry Road, across from Home Depot in Rock Hill.
The new restaurant is slated to open by fall 2017.
It will be the third Freddy’s for the Charlotte metro market, including one at the Concord Mills shopping mall. A second location on Concord Parkway, across from Carolinas Medical Center Northeast, is on track to open this summer.
“Growing throughout this market is very exciting,” said franchise owner Dave Dreiling. “We’re also planning a Fort Mill site, and hope it’ll join the Rock Hill location later this year.”
The Rock Hill business will be 3,500 square feet with drive-thru service.
The restaurant is known for its ground-beef steakburgers and frozen custard dessert treats, as well as Vienna beef hot dogs and shoestring french fries.
The restaurant chain was co-founded in 2002, and opened its first location in Wichita, Kansas. Today, there are 250 Freddy’s restaurants in 30 states across the nation.
There are currently three Freddy’s locations in South Carolina, including in Columbia, Easley and Greenville.
David Thackham: 803-329-4066, @dthackham
