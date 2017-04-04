N Carolina Senate Republican $1B tax cut plan ready for vote

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners Pause

0:55 Tega Cay teen on the runway during Fashion Week

1:32 Co-working space is implanting microchips in workers for free

1:52 Side-by-side demonstration of home fire sprinklers

1:06 Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally

1:42 What to do during a tornado

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

1:47 File video: Rock Hill's 'DJ Sir Nose' was a 'Picasso and a Michelangelo'

2:26 York County students tackle real-world problems in Model UN