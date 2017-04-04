NJ Transit reduces rail service to New York after derailment

Rail commuters into New York will see reduced New Jersey Transit service after a derailment earlier this week.
New Jersey Transit says its Northeast Corridor and North Jersey Coast Lines are operating on a holiday schedule.
NJ Transit also says it will increase bus service along the affected rail lines.
On Monday a New Jersey Transit train with about 1,200 passengers aboard, was pulling into New York's Penn Station around 9 a.m. when the derailment occurred. It led to cancellations and delays that also affected riders on Amtrak and the Long Island Rail Road.
There were no serious injuries. It was the second derailment in a week and a half at Penn Station.
Comments