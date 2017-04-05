Roofing company cited after state finds safety violations

A Washington state roofing company faces $645,000 in fines over several safety violations that exposed workers to potential falls.
The Daily Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2o1yCFd) America 1st Roofing & Builders was cited for 21 violations during four separate state inspections.
The inspections occurred at work sites in Vancouver and Issaquah.
State Department of Labor and Industries spokeswoman Elaine Fischer says one worker was spotted on the roof of a three-story home wearing a safety harness that wasn't connected to an anchor point. In three other inspections, the state says it discovered multiple employees without proper safety equipment.
Other violations included America 1st not having an accident prevention program and not having someone knowledgeable of first-aid training at a worksite.
The Mukilteo-based company based has filed an appeal.
