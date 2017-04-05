Elderly man arrested in Rankin moonshine bust

A 73-year-old man faces charges after a moonshine operation was busted in Rankin County.
Alcoholic Beverage Control agents searched Sample's home March 30 and found an illegal distillery located in a shed behind the suspect's home. WLBT-TV (http://bit.ly/2oGfQBF ) reports Sample faces a felony charge for manufacturing or distilling alcohol and the unlawful possession of a still.
Agents seized about 43 gallons of moonshine, five barrels illicit distillery consisting of 250 gallons corn mash; a 110 gallon cooker, two copper condensers, raw materials consisting of corn and sugar and a stolen handgun.
Sample is being held at the Rankin County jail on $3,000 bond.
