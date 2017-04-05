Eurozone economy 'strongest' in nearly 6 years

0:27 York County deputy, others killed in line of duty, honored with Rock Hill plaque Pause

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

1:20 Video: Enzo Martinez talks about what he's learned from coaching with Discoveries Soccer Club

1:03 Police react to alleged ISIS teen parole

1:15 Accused killer in Rock Hill shootout faces judge in York courtroom

1:11 York Police Chief on teen who allegedly plotted to join ISIS

3:59 York teen in court for plotting to join ISIS

0:47 Freddy on Steakburgers at Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers

2:35 Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing