Longtime operator of NY State Fair's Milk Bar pulling out

0:27 York County deputy, others killed in line of duty, honored with Rock Hill plaque Pause

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

1:20 Video: Enzo Martinez talks about what he's learned from coaching with Discoveries Soccer Club

0:55 Tega Cay teen on the runway during Fashion Week

26:22 UNC's Roy Williams: 'There's no better feeling in the world as a coach'

1:32 Coffee may help slow effects of aging

1:06 Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

1:54 Rock Hill couple talks about fighting to keep their adoptive daughter, 3