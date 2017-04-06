Senate passes bill to lessen car tab taxes for Sound Transit

The Washington state Senate has passed a measure aiming to relieve concerns over the recent car-tab fee increase for Sound Transit 3, a nearly $54 billion transportation initiative voters approved in November.
Numerous bills have been introduced in the House and Senate after widespread outrage over the formula used to calculate car-tab fees, which are based on a depreciation schedule that overvalues newer cars in parts of King, Pierce and Snohomish counties.
Senate Bill 5893 would require Sound Transit to improve the accuracy of the valuation formula by determining it based on Kelley Blue Book values or National Automobile Dealers Association values, whichever is lower.
The measure passed on a 25-24 floor vote in the Senate Thursday and now heads to the House for consideration. The Senate also unanimously passed the transportation budget Thursday and awaits action in the House.
