The chief of the eurozone said Friday that he was "in a positive mood" about a breakthrough in Greece's difficult bailout talks, but stressed an overall political deal could not be reached at Friday's meeting of finance ministers using the shared currency.
Greece's prime minister said that if a breakthrough on plans to pay Athens the next bailout installment fails to materialize over the next days, the eurozone should hold a special summit of government leaders.
Eurozone chairman Jeroen Dijsselbloem said before the meeting in Valletta, Malta, that "the good thing is that we have achieved results" over the past days in talks between Greece and its creditors.
"I am in a positive mood to give you a sense," he told reporters as he entered the informal meeting to brief the finance ministers on the latest developments.
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said earlier this week negotiators were "just a breath away" from an agreement Tsipras blamed unnamed negotiators among Greece's European creditors and the International Monetary Fund for "moving the goalposts" each time Greece was getting close to meeting approval conditions for the bailout.
Entering the meeting, EU Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said Friday's meeting was important, "since it is the moment where everybody, I say everybody, must commit to agree on the outlines of a deal. We need it, Greece needs it, the eurozone needs it. It is time to chase away everything that creates uncertainty."
Greece has to agree on budget measures to get access to its loans. But the talks have dragged on for months, freezing the latest loan payout and hurting chances of a Greek economic recovery after years of recession and turmoil.
Without the bailout payment, Greece would struggle to make a debt payment in July, raising anew the prospect of default.
Tsipras' left-led government is pushing for a comprehensive deal that would cover more than just spending cuts and harsh reforms by Greece, but also alleviate the country's debt burden and ease its access later this year to international bond markets.
Greece has depended on international bailouts since 2010. To receive the funds, successive governments slashed incomes, hiked taxes and implemented market reforms, boosting state revenues but also deepening a recession that wiped a quarter off the economy and left nearly one in four workers jobless.
Currently demanded cutbacks include new pension cuts, a broadening of the tax base, labor reforms and privatizations. These will require approval by Greece's parliament, where Tsipras holds a three-seat majority.
