South Dakota sees record pig production

1:35 Special Olympians have 'chance to shine' in Rock Hill Pause

4:15 This puppy survived being hogtied, and thrown from a car window

1:16 Timeline: Coastal Carolina University cheerleading team investigation

0:35 Victim in Clover police assault case to appear in court

0:54 Tires are visible in Sugar Creek in Fort Mill

1:54 Myrtle Beach High School principal discusses loss of two students

1:37 York County Special Olympics draws hundreds of athletes, volunteers

2:32 What's next for Rock Hill Mayor Doug Echols after 28 years of public service?

0:50 Video: Fort Mill duo hope to add to town's NFL ranks