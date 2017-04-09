1 year in, train to Denver airport still has computer bug

A nearly 1-year-old commuter rail line from downtown Denver to the airport is still struggling with computer problems at street crossings but is near its projected ridership.
The Denver Post reported Sunday (http://dpo.st/2nXWNC3 ) state and federal regulators require the Regional Transportation District to keep police officers or civilian flaggers at 11 street crossings 24 hours a day.
That's because software problems cause crossing gates to close too soon before a train arrives and open too long after it passes.
The newspaper estimates that staffing the crossings has cost nearly $6 million so far. That's being paid by a private partnership running the line for the transportation district, not taxpayers.
The district says the line averaged 18,000 daily riders in 2016. Officials had projected daily ridership would be 18,600 by April 22.
Comments