Kaiser seeks Maui employees ahead of July hospital takeover

Kaiser Permanente officials are encouraging Maui residents to apply for jobs at three public hospitals on the island as they scramble to fill positions before the state facilities become private this summer.
The Maui News reports (http://bit.ly/2nxCkrk) the state will transfer Maui Memorial Medical Center, Kula Hospital and Clinic and Lanai Community Hospital to Kaiser July 1. The private health care provider was selected to take control of the financially troubled hospitals in 2015.
Hospital officials have reported staffing shortages and overworked employees over the past year as the transition was stalled by union and contract dues.
Kaiser's Jean Melnikoff says more than 90 percent of the state hospital employees have accepted jobs with Kaiser.
She says positions that still need to be filled include registered nurses and nurse's aides.
