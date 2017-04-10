Tugboat strikes Oklahoma bridge; no damage found

Officials say a bridge in eastern Oklahoma did not sustain any damage after it was struck by a tugboat towing four barges.
The State Highway 51 bridge near Wagoner was shut down for a few hours Monday morning after the collision happened shortly after 5:30 a.m. State highway officials say traffic was restricted on the bridge so crews could fully inspect the span for any damage.
Highway officials say the bridge later reopened to traffic after no damage was discovered.
The bridge is located about 5 miles west of Wagoner and crosses the Verdigris River.
