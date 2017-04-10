Property crime accomplice receives maximum sentence

A man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for his part in scamming $265,000 from a California moving company.
The Kitsap Sun reports (http://bit.ly/2ojxqLR ) 55-year-old Albert Smith was convicted on charges of accomplice to identity theft and accomplice to theft. Kitsap Superior Court Judge Kevin Hull says he gave Albert Smith the maximum sentence for property crime based on major economic offenses.
The main suspect of the latest case against him is his wife Sharyl Smith. The 47-year-old is accused of writing checks from account of the company where she worked, Spaeth Transfer, to the name of her husband.
Albert Smith had previously been charged for running an apartment rental scam among other crimes. Kitsap County Prosecutor Tina Robinson says the long sentence is justified and called Albert Smith a predator who does not learn his lesson.
Comments