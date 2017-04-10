York Co. economic development launches new web site in moves to fuel growth

Economic development officials have promised to market York County as the premier place to do business in the Southeast.
They hope to bolster their argument with a slick new website.
York County’s newest website, www.yorkcountyed.com, is rich in data, resources and important information for residents and prospective business owners alike.
Chief among the new tools is the York County Data Center, an online interactive dashboard which provides trend analysis of everything from local employment to average salary to workforce numbers. The data center provides official government data on many analytics dating all the way back to 2000.
“We believe that this new website amplifies the benefits to living, locating and growing business in York County,” said David Swenson, director for York County Economic Development.
Whether it is highlighting the growth companies and industries already in York County or those looking for more on the county’s attractiveness and quality of place, the information is there and easy to find.span
Doug Meyer-Cuno, chairman for the York County Economic Development Board
Private investors from the York County Growth Partners funded the branding efforts. Rollout of new site components will continue, with new content set to come throughout the year.
York County Economic Development is responsible for recruiting businesses, retaining and growing existing firms and promoting and marketing York County.
Doug Meyer-Cuno, chairman for the York County Economic Development Board, said visitors will easily find data, statistics and content to inform their decision to invest in the area.
“Whether it is highlighting the growth companies and industries already in York County,” he said, “or those looking for more on the county’s attractiveness and quality of place, the information is there and easy to find.”
The website also integrates with the South Carolina Department of Commerce’s new LocateSC, which shows available real estate properties in the county.
It also features a “Locate Here” tab, with relevant information on taxes, incentives, or the state’s transportation and infrastructure network.
David Thackham: 803-329-4066, @dthackham
Comments