April 11, 2017 3:04 AM

Highway in northern Colorado canyon to reopen over Easter

The Associated Press
FORT COLLINS, Colo.

The flood-damaged highway that winds through northern Colorado's Big Thompson Canyon will temporarily re-open on Easter weekend.

U.S. 34 has been closed to traffic all winter for reconstruction, but the Fort Collins Coloradoan reports (http://noconow.co/2otbfVE ) pilot cars will lead traffic through the canyon from 4 p.m. Saturday until 8:30 a.m. Monday.

The highway is heavily used, especially in the summer, because it leads to Rocky Mountain National Park. It was badly damaged by floods in September 2013.

The highway will reopen for the summer on Memorial Day weekend but is scheduled to be closed again next winter as the rebuilding work continues.

