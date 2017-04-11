Business

April 11, 2017 9:13 AM

Cops: Prostitute, man rob home after 'john' failed to pay

The Associated Press
WEST CHESTER, Pa.

Police say an alleged prostitute and a male friend robbed a home in the Philadelphia suburbs after one of her customers failed to pay her for sex.

The alleged prostitute, 22-year-old Monica DeJesus, and 36-year-old Justin Harris, remained in the Chester County jail on Tuesday on charges including robbery, conspiracy and promoting prostitution.

Philly.com (http://bit.ly/2nZpdKO ) reports they went to the residence in East Goshen Township about 5:30 a.m. Sunday.

Harris allegedly had a gun and kicked in the door, but was overpowered by one of two residents inside, who hit Harris in the face with a fireplace poker. DeJesus then picked up the gun and pointed it at one resident as the other ran away.

Police found the couple a short time later with the gun and unspecified property taken from the residence.

Court records don't list defense attorneys.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained 0:35

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained
Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing 2:35

Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing
Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience 0:33

Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos