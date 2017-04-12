Business

April 12, 2017 3:30 AM

El Faro widow turns anguish into mission for safer ships

By JASON DEAREN Associated Press
JACKSONVILLE, Fla.

Since her husband died when the freighter El Faro sank in a hurricane, Rochelle Hamm has been on a mission to make ships safer.

Hamm says she was motivated in part by her terrified husband's last words, which were recorded and stored on the ship's "black box" as the vessel sank.

The El Faro went down on Oct. 1, 2015, after losing propulsion while sailing between Jacksonville and San Juan, Puerto Rico. All 33 aboard died.

She's pressing for what she calls Hamm Alert, a new safety system that would keep ships in port during major storms — similar to air traffic control for planes. An online petition has collected more than 11,000 signatures in support.

