April 12, 2017 9:38 AM

Minneapolis cuts penalties on scofflaw liquor store owner

The Associated Press
MINNEAPOLIS

The city of Minneapolis has reduced penalties for a liquor store owner who opened for Sunday business months before it was legal.

Lawmakers this year repealed a ban on Sunday liquor sales, but it doesn't take effect until July 2.

Jim Surdyk opened for Sunday sales on March 12 and blasted it on social media. The city ordered him to shut down, but he continued selling. The city eventually announced a 30-day suspension of his license and a $2,000 fine.

The Star Tribune reports (http://strib.mn/2p7M2hr ) the new penalty is a 10-day suspension to be imposed on the first nine Sundays starting July 2, plus a one-day suspension on a Saturday and a $6,000 fine.

City officials say they wanted to minimize the impact of punishment on store employees.

