Hawaiian fisherman asks to restrict foreign fishing licenses

A Native Hawaiian fisherman is asking a state board to declare that only people who are lawfully admitted to the United States are allowed to get commercial fishing licenses.
The petition was filed Wednesday in response to an Associated Press investigation that found hundreds of foreign fishermen confined to boats and some living in subpar conditions. Hawaii grants the foreign fishermen licenses to fish but they aren't allowed to enter the country.
Malama Chun lives on Maui and says his family has seen a massive decline in fish stocks over generations.
He blames overfishing and says giving licenses to people who aren't in the U.S. legally contributes to the problem.
The Department of Land and Natural Resources did not have an immediate response to requests for comment.
