Business

April 15, 2017 9:30 AM

Sales tax cut considered in Rhode Island

The Associated Press
PROVIDENCE, R.I.

Rhode Island state lawmakers are considering a proposal to cut the sales tax, but they want to study it first.

A bill introduced Friday proposes a special legislative commission that would look at reducing the sales tax to 3 percent from the current 7 percent.

The bipartisan bill calls for a 10-member commission to report its findings to the state House of Representatives next year.

Coventry Democratic Rep. Jared Nunes introduced the bill. Co-sponsors include Democratic Majority Leader Joseph Shekarchi, of Warwick.

Another co-sponsor, Coventry Republican Rep. Robert Nardolillo, has proposed separate legislation to cut the sales tax to 3 percent.

Rhode Island's sales tax is New England's highest. Lowering it to 3 percent would make it the second-lowest after New Hampshire, which doesn't have a sales tax.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained 0:35

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained
Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing 2:35

Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing
Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience 0:33

Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos