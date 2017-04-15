Another GOP state talks Medicare expansion, avoiding term

A trio of Republican legislators in North Carolina with health care backgrounds are proposing breaking from GOP opposition to a key element of President Barack Obama's health insurance overhaul law and expanding government coverage for the poor.
The lawmakers this month introduced legislation studded with a wish list of GOP-favored conditions for expanding Medicaid. They include work requirements, beneficiary contributions, preventative care conditions, and hospitals rather than North Carolina taxpayers covering the local share.
North Carolina remains one of the 19 states that haven't expanded Medicaid despite promises that Washington would cover 90 percent or more of the cost.
The new proposal comes ahead of a potential hit to rural hospitals next year and changes brewing in Washington. But leaders of the Republican-run North Carolina legislature say they're still opposed.
