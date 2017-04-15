Former Omaha neighborhood grocery to become brewery

There's something brewing in Omaha's Hanscom Park neighborhood.
Omaha television station WOWT reports (http://bit.ly/2o7eU8l ) that a former grocery store there has been bought by Tom and Lindsay Clements and is being remodeled into a brewery.
The former Clanton Grocery store operated for decades before shutting down in the 1980s. And Tom says there are rumors that the building used to be a speakeasy during Prohibition.
The Clements hope to give the building a new purpose while retaining some of its history. That includes salvaging its original floors.
The couple hopes this summer to open Vis Major, where they will brew beer and serve food supplied by Omaha's Stoysich Sausage.
