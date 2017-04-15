Tax revenues slump in Massachusetts despite strong economy

The jigsaw puzzle that is Massachusetts' economy is proving hard to piece together.
Unemployment is down and the economy is humming along, but tax revenues are sluggish and lawmakers are struggling to balance the state budget. With just three months left in the 2017 fiscal year, tax revenues are $220 million below predictions
It's not supposed to be this way.
During the late 1990s, the state's economy was buzzing but the boom was also felt on Beacon Hill, with state coffers flush with cash.
Senate President Stan Rosenberg says it's been years since Massachusetts could balance the budget without resorting to what he calls "gimmicks" and "Band-Aids."
The Democrat from Amherst says the state is trying to apply a 20th century tax code to a 21st century economy.
