Business

April 15, 2017 12:26 PM

Tax revenues slump in Massachusetts despite strong economy

By STEVE LeBLANC and BOB SALSBERG Associated Press
BOSTON

The jigsaw puzzle that is Massachusetts' economy is proving hard to piece together.

Unemployment is down and the economy is humming along, but tax revenues are sluggish and lawmakers are struggling to balance the state budget. With just three months left in the 2017 fiscal year, tax revenues are $220 million below predictions

It's not supposed to be this way.

During the late 1990s, the state's economy was buzzing but the boom was also felt on Beacon Hill, with state coffers flush with cash.

Senate President Stan Rosenberg says it's been years since Massachusetts could balance the budget without resorting to what he calls "gimmicks" and "Band-Aids."

The Democrat from Amherst says the state is trying to apply a 20th century tax code to a 21st century economy.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained 0:35

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained
Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing 2:35

Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing
Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience 0:33

Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos