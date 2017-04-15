Rapid City arts festival canceled due to road construction

A popular summer arts festival in Rapid City has been canceled for the first time in 42 years.
The Rapid City Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2pD6d6l) that the West Boulevard Summer Festival at Wilson Park has been called off due to ongoing construction on nearby Mount Rushmore Road.
The two-day event in June typically attracts around 20,000 visitors and 100 vendors.
The festival has been a mainstay at the park since 1975, offering jewelers, artists, basket weavers and other vendors a chance to sell their products. Funds raised from the event are used to protect the West Boulevard Historic District, Wilson Park and the Wilson school playground.
