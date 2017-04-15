Cheyenne's Green House Data acquires Atlanta company

Cheyenne-based Green House Data has purchased an infrastructure provider of hybrid cloud products and other services based in Atlanta.
Green House Data CEO Shawn Mills says the acquisition of Cirracore will allow it to offer a larger set of products with greater geographic diversity.
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports (http://bit.ly/2p3SA3B ) that Green House Data provides cloud hosting and co-location services, with energy-efficient, green data centers located across the country. It also provides managed services and hybrid information technology services.
Green House Data now has locations in Oregon, Washington, Wyoming, New York, New Jersey and Georgia.
Officials declined to disclose how much Green House Data paid for Cirracore.
