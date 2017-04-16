Business

April 16, 2017 9:16 AM

Deep budget cuts loom for Iowa as session nears adjournment

By BARBARA RODRIGUEZ and LINLEY SANDERS Associated Press
DES MOINES, Iowa

Iowa Republicans have had plenty to celebrate this legislative session, as they pushed through a conservative agenda ranging from gun rights expansion to public worker collective bargaining restrictions, but none seem to be enjoying the final task of balancing the budget.

Although GOP lawmakers pride themselves on reducing government spending, they acknowledge it's hard to make deep cuts needed in the face of sluggish tax revenue growth. Available money has also been reduced by tax cuts and credits approved in previous years.

Lawmakers could complete work as soon as this week on a roughly $7.24 billion budget that cuts funding within agencies that include health care, higher education and court services. Funding could end or be reduced for research centers that study agriculture, flooding, renewable energy and the environment.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained 0:35

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained
Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing 2:35

Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing
Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience 0:33

Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos