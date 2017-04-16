State education board to meet on budget

The state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education has scheduled a meeting to discuss next year's budget and other topics.
The board meets Tuesday morning at its Malden headquarters.
Among the items on the agenda to be discussed are the state's proposed education budget for fiscal year 2018 and the performance of one of the state's underperforming schools.
The board will also discuss and vote on a proposal that would give the state education commissioner authority to approve contracts between four charter schools and education management organizations.
Members are also scheduled to be updated on initiatives to support civic learning and engagement in public schools.
Comments