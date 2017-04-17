Wyoming company replaces faulty house-arrest monitors

A bail bonds company in Wyoming has put new ankle monitors on a number of inmates who were wearing faulty equipment.
The Jackson Hole News and Guide reports (http://bit.ly/2oFYx5H ) Monday that Teton Bail Bonds realized select ankle monitors had not been working properly from November to February.
The company's owner Kelly Circle says none of the malfunctioning tethers were being worn by high-risk offenders. She says the problem first came to light when a notification in the middle of the night said an inmate had cut off their monitor.
According to the report, the replacement devices can track the inmate to within 25 feet (7.62 meters) instead of the previous 100 feet (30.48 meters).
Circle says the company has five new monitors and is looking into getting more.
