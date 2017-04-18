Spring planting is underway in southern North Dakota

Spring planting is underway in North Dakota.
The weekly crop report from the federal Agriculture Department says farmers in the southern part of the state have started seeding small grains crops. Northern North Dakota still has muddy ground, and there's some spring flooding in the northeast.
Topsoil moisture supplies statewide are rated 93 percent adequate to surplus, and subsoil moisture is 91 percent in those categories.
North Dakota's winter wheat crop is rated 77 percent in good to excellent condition.
In the ranching community, calving is 63 percent done and lambing is 75 percent complete. Stock water supplies are 96 percent adequate to surplus.
